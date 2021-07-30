Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRCA. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $306.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

