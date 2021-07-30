Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Down to $47.82

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.82, but opened at $46.77. Viad shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $967.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Viad by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viad by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Viad by 13.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 509,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 58,530 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Viad in the first quarter worth about $5,843,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viad in the first quarter worth about $614,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

