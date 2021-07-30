ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 408.1% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDRM opened at 0.02 on Friday. ViaDerma has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.03.

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

