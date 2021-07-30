Viasat (VSAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,284.75, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

