Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 150.6% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Victory Square Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 17,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.