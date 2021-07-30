Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 150.6% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Victory Square Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 17,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.