Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading Down 0.2%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 643 ($8.40) and last traded at GBX 653 ($8.53). Approximately 187,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 205,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.54).

The company has a current ratio of 607.13, a quick ratio of 607.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 684.34.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

