Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,115.23.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $250.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,349.00. 362,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,457.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

