Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.50 and a one year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

