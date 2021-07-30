Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 3,155 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.88. 264,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The company has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

