Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Catalent worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.53. 8,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,519. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.