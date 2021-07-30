Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $20.66 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.69. 4,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.