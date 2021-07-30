Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,795. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.10.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.