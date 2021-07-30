Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $$21.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,225. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.61.

