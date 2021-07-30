Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCISY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 target price on Vinci and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.19 target price on Vinci and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

VCISY opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

