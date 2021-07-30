Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

VEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $16.21.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

