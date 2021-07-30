Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 11.5%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.52. Approximately 226,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,359,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

