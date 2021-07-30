Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 200.60 ($2.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.13.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total value of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

