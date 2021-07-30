Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).
Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 200.60 ($2.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.13.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
