Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Raised to GBX 200

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

VMUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.13. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

