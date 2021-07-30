Virtu Financial LLC Buys 67,238 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 274.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in FreightCar America were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.34 on Friday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FreightCar America Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

