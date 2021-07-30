Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 22,195 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBRX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $12,470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $11,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

IBRX opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.01. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

