Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trimble by 957.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $85.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

