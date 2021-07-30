Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 182,457 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

