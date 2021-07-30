Virtu Financial LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 344.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Immersion by 1,468.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 417,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 275,024 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. Equities analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

