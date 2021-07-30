Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $595,000 Investment in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000.

Shares of GHVIU opened at $15.84 on Friday. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

