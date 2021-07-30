Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 130,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,341.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $143.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

