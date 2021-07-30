Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VGI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,059. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 85.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

