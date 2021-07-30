Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

NYSE:V opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,047 shares of company stock worth $18,716,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Visa by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

