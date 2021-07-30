Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.18% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VSTO. Argus increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,608. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

