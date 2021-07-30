Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf raised Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

