Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Announces Earnings Results

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Vocera Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.590 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. 13,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,473. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.47 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCRA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.