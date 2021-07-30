Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 28,967 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 212.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,601 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,017,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Shares of TCBI opened at $64.84 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

