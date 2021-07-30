Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 51.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,619 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.26 million, a PE ratio of 490.75 and a beta of 3.68. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

