Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,578 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of International Game Technology worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE:IGT opened at $19.26 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.