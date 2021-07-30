Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 271.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,582 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.72.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

