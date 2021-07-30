Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 743.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

