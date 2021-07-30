Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.51 Million in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 571,322 shares worth $34,742,908. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

