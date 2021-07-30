Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 182,694 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of American Well at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of American Well by 1,185.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 192.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 884,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 582,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,191,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

