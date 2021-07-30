Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,445 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $575,104.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,764 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALK opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

