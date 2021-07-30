Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $76,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 112,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.20. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

