W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,398. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

