W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of WRB opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 592.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $89,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $43,758,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

