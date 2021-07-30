W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Declares $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years.

GWW opened at $461.23 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $333.10 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

