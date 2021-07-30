Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream comprises 0.8% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

ENLC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. 10,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

