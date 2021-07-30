Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 17,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -107.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.