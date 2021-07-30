Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a $124.54 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $136.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.80.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 147.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.