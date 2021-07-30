Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 33,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,643,176 shares.The stock last traded at $244.16 and had previously closed at $261.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.66.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.83. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,010. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $436,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,448,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 535.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

