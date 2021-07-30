WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WBIF opened at $31.72 on Friday. WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74.

