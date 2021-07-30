WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

KRE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.11. 522,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,058,203. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

