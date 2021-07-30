WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. American Tower makes up approximately 2.4% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $285.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,344. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.