WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 35.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter.

GDV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $26.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

